Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at B. Riley

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Great Ajax Price Performance
AJX stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $240.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Insider Transactions at Great Ajax
In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $19,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 19.6% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 137,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in Great Ajax by 16.4% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 334,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 46,995 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 17.5% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 51,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 65.4% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 163,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Ajax (AJX)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.