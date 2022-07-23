Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at B. Riley

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

AJX stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $240.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $19,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 19.6% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 137,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in Great Ajax by 16.4% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 334,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 46,995 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 17.5% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 51,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 65.4% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 163,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

