Jonathan Olefson Sells 2,215 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $75.82 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

