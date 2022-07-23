AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.02, but opened at $41.00. AAR shares last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 2,564 shares changing hands.
The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07). AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
