AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.02, but opened at $41.00. AAR shares last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 2,564 shares changing hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07). AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $57,186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $12,848,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 557.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 237,695 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

