I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $10.08

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $10.30. I-Mab shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 4,461 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

I-Mab Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab

I-Mab Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 938,531 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth $9,961,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 118.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 747,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 405,497 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 114.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 361,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 98.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 360,273 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Read More

