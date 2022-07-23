I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $10.08

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $10.30. I-Mab shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 4,461 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.
I-Mab Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.