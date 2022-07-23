FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $188,000.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,683,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,009,422.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $352,800.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $187,500.00.
- On Monday, July 11th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $190,500.00.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $230,400.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 99,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $426,690.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $923,680.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $115,020.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $363,780.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $350,520.00.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $710,240.00.
FTC Solar Stock Performance
Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a market cap of $392.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.96. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on FTCI. UBS Group upped their price objective on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
