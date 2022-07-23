FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $188,000.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,683,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,009,422.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $352,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $190,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $230,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 99,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $426,690.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $923,680.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $115,020.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $363,780.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $350,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $710,240.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a market cap of $392.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.96. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTCI. UBS Group upped their price objective on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

