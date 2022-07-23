Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 910 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Celsius by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Celsius by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Celsius by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Celsius by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,393,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,393,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,850. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

About Celsius

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

