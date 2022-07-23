NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,966 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 132,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. The firm has a market cap of $337.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

