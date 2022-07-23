Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $104.34 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.16 and a 12-month high of $201.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.98.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

Qorvo Profile



Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

