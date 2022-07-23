Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COF opened at $108.93 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $177.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

