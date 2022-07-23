Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,000 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 474,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 125,318 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRMK shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $941.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 137.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward bought 31,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at $718,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.