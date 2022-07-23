Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 75.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $36.41 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

