Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $106.55 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $404.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.61.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

