Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $463.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.77 and its 200-day moving average is $515.03. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $617.74.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

