Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

