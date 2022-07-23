Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,408,000 after buying an additional 143,817 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after buying an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after buying an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,166,000 after buying an additional 160,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $148.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.85 and its 200-day moving average is $154.25. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.78.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

