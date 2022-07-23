Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $43.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.