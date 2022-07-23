Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $211.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

