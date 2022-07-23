Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 4.6 %

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WAL opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.