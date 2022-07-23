Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 1,039 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,241,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.68.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

