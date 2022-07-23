Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,084 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $206,353,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.43. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

