Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Cigna stock opened at $269.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $282.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

