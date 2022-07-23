Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 99,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TGRW opened at $23.33 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02.

