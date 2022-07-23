Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $10,406.88 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $10,406.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,029 shares in the company, valued at $931,945.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 648 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $7,905.60.

On Monday, May 16th, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Health Catalyst stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,391,000 after acquiring an additional 275,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after acquiring an additional 936,784 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 345,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 9.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,222,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after acquiring an additional 109,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Read More

