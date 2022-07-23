Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 2,041 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAIN opened at $23.09 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

