Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 203,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

UTHR opened at $225.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $670,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,065.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,301.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,160 shares of company stock valued at $11,856,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

