Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 271 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Clorox by 403.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

Clorox Price Performance

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $147.85 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.75%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

