Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIXX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $9,574,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CI Financial by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in CI Financial by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 994,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 325,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CI Financial by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 43,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

CI Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CIXX opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

