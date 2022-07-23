Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s Largest Position

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Linker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,567,000. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 314,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,872,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 107,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

AAPL opened at $154.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

