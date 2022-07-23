Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 246 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $107.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

