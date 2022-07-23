Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,779,000 after buying an additional 51,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,030,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,915,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after buying an additional 411,867 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 2,131,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,295,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of CIM opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.