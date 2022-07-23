Godsey & Gibb Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Godsey & Gibb Associates reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

