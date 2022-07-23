Signaturefd LLC Sells 431 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $221.74 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

