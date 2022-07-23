Signaturefd LLC Buys 212 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 30.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.3% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 51.1% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $324.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.46.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.92.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

