Signaturefd LLC Buys 3,342 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 900,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prudential by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 464,246 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 643,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 169,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth $3,402,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Prudential by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.

PUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.33) to GBX 1,375 ($16.44) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.55) to GBX 1,665 ($19.90) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.19) to GBX 1,687 ($20.17) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.53) to GBX 1,475 ($17.63) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,579.50.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

