Signaturefd LLC Sells 415 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after purchasing an additional 746,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 143,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $552,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $50.78 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

