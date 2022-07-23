Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $42,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $206.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.94. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

