Signaturefd LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at about $1,252,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at about $394,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Open Text by 5.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Open Text by 9.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $40.54 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

