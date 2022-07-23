Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.79) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.42 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

