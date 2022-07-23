Signaturefd LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $38.50 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

