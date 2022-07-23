Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 11.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of F5 by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $42,844.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,636.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of F5 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

F5 stock opened at $153.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.43 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.71 and its 200 day moving average is $186.90.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

