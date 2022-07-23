BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,760 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,284,000 after purchasing an additional 918,122 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 720.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,644,000 after purchasing an additional 803,883 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.82.

NYSE BCE opened at $49.11 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

