Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $35.91, but opened at $30.99. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 116,400 shares.

Specifically, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $227,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,184 shares of company stock worth $6,972,793 over the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

