Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,208 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

