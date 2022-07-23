Signaturefd LLC Sells 219 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $148.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,233.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

