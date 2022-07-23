Signaturefd LLC Purchases 181 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after acquiring an additional 953,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,630,283,000 after acquiring an additional 492,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in PerkinElmer by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,847,000 after acquiring an additional 349,547 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $146.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.13.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

