Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,058 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 36,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.84. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. The business had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

