Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,211 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMW opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.97. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.