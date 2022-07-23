AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $5.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

AVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

AVROBIO stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVROBIO

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 145,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in AVROBIO by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

