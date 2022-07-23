Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on M shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

