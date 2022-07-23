BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $1,706.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,770.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.01) to GBX 2,440 ($29.17) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.90) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th.

NYSE:BHP opened at $51.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after acquiring an additional 371,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

