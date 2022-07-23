BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $1,706.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,770.35.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.01) to GBX 2,440 ($29.17) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.90) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th.
NYSE:BHP opened at $51.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
